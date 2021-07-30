Alena Gail Perry, 52, of Paris, passed away on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at her home.
Services are scheduled for 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 4 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with the Rev. Steve Gunter officiating. Burial will follow in Garretts Bluff Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Alena, the daughter of Charles and Velma Neeley Allen, was born on April 8, 1969, in Paris.
She attended Paris High School and Chisum High School. Alena was employed by Red River Home Health as a provider.
Survivors include her husband of 37 years, Billy Perry; two children, Ashley Holsopple and husband, Brian and Cody Perry; grandchildren, Hayden Woodall, Leelen Woodall, Christopher Woodall and Maycee Holsopple; and siblings, Debbie Moree and husband, David, Donna Gilbert, Charlene Green, Nelda Gilbert and husband, Robert, Timothy Allen and wife, Marie, Sammy Allen, Lisa Waggoner and husband, Benny, Stanley Allen and Brenda Allen; along with many nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
