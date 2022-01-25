Paul Werner Labbe, 81, of Paris, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at his home.
The family will receive friends at their home at 293 CR 42510, Paris, on Thursday, Jan. 27 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Cremation was under the care and direction of Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
Mr. Labbe was born on Feb. 16, 1940, in Germany.
Upon graduation from Seton Hall University, he began a career in Human Resources. For a number of years he was Human Resources Director for St. Joseph’s Hospital in Paris, retiring in 1999.
Paul served in the United States Army Reserves.
His parents, Frank Labbe and Annamaria Boehm Labbe and a sister, Christine Labbe, preceded him in death.
Survivors include his wife, Sue Jumper Labbe, whom he married on Oct. 30, 1998; three children, Stacy Eatherly and husband, Brad, Chad Graham and wife, Ingrid and Toby Preston and wife, Crystal; grandchildren, Kyle Eatherly and wife, Jennifer, Brandon Brewer and wife, Erin, Paulina Patino and Elizabeth Preston; and great-grandchildren, Emalyn, Reid and Hallie Eatherly, and Hudson, Reese and Riley Brewer; along with a host of friends.
