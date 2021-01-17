Community members have started a fundraiser for stands at the newly installed Paris Pump Track, with the goal of having the stands in place before the international qualifying pump track competition on May 29.
“There’s still about $10,000 that needs to be raised,” said Lea Emerson with DeadCat Media, who organized the fundraiser. “The whole goal is to have that done by the competition.”
The stands will be named in honor of Casey Ressler, who suffered a brain aneurysm this year and was integral in bringing the pump track to Paris, she said. All money raised will go to the Great Paris Development Foundation and will be used for stands, lighting and other amenities. Screen Graphics is also selling T-shirts to help with the fundraising, available to order online at stores.inksoft.com/pump_track_paris/shop/home. The fundraiser is at facebook.com/donate/725164721321960/.
“I think generally it is important for people to know the pump track is full all of the time with kids,” Emerson added. “Along with the Trail de Paris and the Barber Hills, it’s pretty unique that Paris has all of those things. There’s not a lot of pump tracks in the United States.”
