Today is the first day of the tax season, and for the 12th year, United Way is providing online tax filing software, accessible through MyFreeTaxes.com, to help taxpayers accurately file their taxes from their computer or smartphone. MyFreeTaxes is a free way to file federal and state tax returns.
“Taxes can be a source of confusion and stress for Americans,” executive director Jenny Wilson said. “Many of us are intimidated by the complexities of taxes and afraid to make a mistake that will cost money. With MyFreeTaxes, you can take advantage of all the tax credits and deductions you qualify for. That’s especially important now, as so many are struggling in the wake of the pandemic and we are not opening our VITA site this year.”
Key features of the online tool include:
● Screens for credit and deduction eligibility such as the Earned Income Tax Credit and the Child Tax Credit to ensure filers receive their maximum tax refund, and lets filers check for any missed stimulus payments
● Shows filers how and why their refund amount is changing in real time
● Allows individuals to use their mobile phone, tablet or computer to file taxes
● Help from a real person trained by the IRS via the MyFreeTaxes’ Helpline.
● Access to additional financial products and resources, including free access to a student debt management tool that will help employees easily lower payments or find loan forgiveness.
MyFreeTaxes is free for all returns and includes schedule C options. A list of the tax forms included in the offering is available by visiting MyFreeTaxes.com.
