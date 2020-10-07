Paris police spoke with a complainant of a burglary of a home in the 4600 block of Deer Haven St. at 2:07 p.m. Tuesday. The complainant told police that the residence is under construction and someone entered the garage and stole a cook stove. Police said while investigating this burglary, the owner of the home next door also reported a burglary, which is also under construction. They told police someone entered their residence through the front door. This complainant found that the suspect(s) had stolen some interior doors, police said. The incidents are under investigation.
Man arrested for unlawful carrying of weapon
Paris police responded to a disturbance at George Wright Homes at 8:25 p.m. Tuesday. Officers found 42-year-old Terrence Trenyay Williams, of Paris. Police said Williams was intoxicated and was found to be in possession of a firearm. Williams was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon. The pistol was found to have been stolen and Williams was also found to be in possession of suspected marijuana, police reported. Williams was additionally charged with theft of a firearm, possession of marijuana and failure to identify. Williams is awaiting transfer to the Lamar County Jail.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 73 calls for service and arrested 6 people on Tuesday.
