On behalf of the United Way of Lamar County Board of Directors and the 22 partner agencies we will fund in 2021, I want to say thank you to everyone who volunteered and/or donated in our Fall Campaign.
This year was especially challenging, but thanks to the hard work of our campaign volunteers and the generosity of those in our community, we were able to overcome obstacles and continue to raise the funds that are so needed.
Unfortunately, we are still not at our $500,000 goal. As we wait for pledges to come in from Kimberly-Clark and Turner Industries, we are still at only 91% of goal.
I ask everyone who is able to give to do so. Every pledge, every donation, every dollar makes a difference. We need you to help us help our community. Send your pledge or donation to PO Box 1, 75461 or give online at www.lamarcountyuw.org
Thank you!
Jenny Wilson
Executive Director
United Way of Lamar County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.