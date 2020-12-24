Hugh Anthony (Tony) Lawrence

Tony was born on Oct 19,1947.
He died on Dec. 20,2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hill and Jessie Lawrence; and his brother, Charles Lawrence.
He is survived by his children, Kimberly Lawrence Bowen and spouse, Kelly Hugh Lawrence and spouse and Kyle Anthony Lawrence and spouse; one grandchild, Taylor Elaine Lawrence; brother, David Lawrence and wife, Tammie.
A private memorial service will be at a later date.
