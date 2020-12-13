The Lamar County Commissioners will host a public hearing on the designation of the Mockingbird Solar Reinvestment Zone No. 2, which impacts North Lamar and Chisum ISDs, before making a decision at a 9 a.m. Monday meeting at the Lamar County Courthouse, 119 N. Main St. The public will also be allowed to comment on a tax abatement agreement between the Mockingbird Solar Center and the county.
Commissioners will consider selling a parcel of land next to Randy and Marsha Upchurch’s property on FM 195 and will receive an update from Maintenance/Building Superintendent Kerry Washington on courthouse maintenance and repairs.
An update about CARES Funds will be given and Covid-19-related protocols for sick leave policy is also on the agenda, along with a consideration to extend County Judge Brandon Bell’s coronavirus disaster declaration.
County Auditor Kayla Hall with present bids for the purchase of gas and diesel fuel and road materials before she gives the monthly financial report.
The court plans to acknowledge Commissioner Lawrence Malone (Pct. 1) for his more than 13 years of service in his position, Justice of the Peace Judge Cindy Ruthart for her 38 years of service and Constable Rick Easterwood for his 12 years, as well as discuss allowing Deport Mayor John Mark Francis to present Malone with a commemorative plaque.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.