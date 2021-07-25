The Fannin County Commissioners’ Court will take possible action on the county’s Covid-19 disaster declaration and continuity of plans, CARES Act funding and any needed supplies when it meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Bonham City Hall, 514 Chestnut St. The meeting will be broadcast via Zoom with meeting ID 898 2225 4349.
Tuesday’s agenda items include discussion and possible action to approve a memorandum of acceptance of property condition between North Texas Municipal Water District, Austin Bridge and Road Inc. and Fannin County for 5 acres north of Bois d’Arc Lake reserved for Precinct 3 rock and gravel storage; discuss property at FM 1396 and Highway 82; award rock and gravel bids; approve spending $1,600 to add gutters and downspouts to the east side of the Precinct 3 barn; and approve a $150 payment to Tim Osborne from the wire and plastics building for mowing.
Also on the agenda is possible action to pay overages for the county’s Indigent Healthcare budget; to move $60,000 from reimbursement of materials to rock and gravel for Precinct 2; and a possible executive session regarding the starting salary range for a replacement attorney and adjustments of work duties in the Criminal District Attorney’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.