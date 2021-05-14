Linda Kay Ingram Alexander passed away peacefully on May 13, 2021, in Paris, Texas.
Linda was born on Nov. 19, 1957 in Ft. Worth, Texas, to Ralph and Pauline Grabbs Ingram, both of whom preceded her in death.
Linda was raised in Paris and shortly after graduating high school Linda was headed for the ‘big city’! After some time away, in 2010 she would find herself moving back to her small-town roots. Linda loved being with her friends and spending time listening to music or watching movies with them.
Linda is survived by her sister, Dianne Spradling and husband, Don; nieces, Christy, Carrie and husband, Ryan; Carla and husband, William; great-nephews, William and Edward; several cousins as well as numerous friends and extended family all who loved Linda and will deeply miss her.
Funeral service for Linda will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 16, 2021 at Max Slayton Funeral Chapel. Her family will receive friends one hour prior to service time in the chapel. There will be a private interment at Oakland Memorial Park in Terrell, Texas.
Condolences may be left for Linda’s family at maxslaytonfunerals.com.
