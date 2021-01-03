Larry Leo Lee, 73, of Pattonville, passed away Thursday Dec. 31, 2020. at his home. Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home will conduct graveside services at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan, 4, 2021, at Turner Cemetery at Fulbright with David Ballard and Chip Horton officiating.
Larry was born Oct. 23, 1947, in Nashville, Tennessee, the son of Lerman Loal and Liza Pauline Merritt Lee. He married Bridget Beaty on Aug. 3, 1973, in Nashville, Tennessee. He worked in security and was a member of Church of Christ.
He is survived by his wife, Bridget Lee; children, Toreta Lee Miller and husband, Brandon, of Bogata, Paul Lee of Pattonville and Jeana Lee Odom and husband, Jeff, of Fairview, Tennessee; grandchildren, Alex Miller, Laney Miller and Rachel Miller; and a sisterm Myra Lee Spence of Burns, Tennessee.
Honorary pallbearers will be Paul Lee, Brandon Miller, Jeff Odom, David Ballard, Gregory Miller, Chip Horton, Garner Nash and Alex Miller.
Online condolences may be made at fry-gibbs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.