Due to the threat of possible inclement weather, North Lamar ISD will have a 10 a.m. delayed start for Thursday.
All buses will run two hours behind schedule. Staff will need to report at 9:45 a.m.
For updates regarding school closures, parents will be notified through a Panther Alert notice and information will be posted on the district’s website and social media accounts.
