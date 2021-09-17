Catherine Anna Lewis Bonner, age 70, of Houston and Paris, Texas. passed away on Aug. 7, 2021. at her home in Cypress, Texas.
Anna was born on Sept. 17, 1950. in Paris, Texas. She attended Graham Elementary School and Paris High School. She graduated from the Paris Junior College Nursing Program and became a licensed registered nurse. She started her career at St. Joseph Hospital where she was born. She was a natural in her career and held several positions there including emergency room, intensive care and head supervisor. She later took an industrial nursing position with Babcock and Wilcox.
In 1983 she moved to Houston and went to work for Dr. Ed Morrow in the River Oaks Medical Building. She adored him as a father figure and said that he was the smartest man she ever knew and the smartest doctor. She later held industrial nursing positions with several oil companies, Cameron Iron Works and Goodman Air Conditioning.
Anna is preceded in death by her daughter, Jennifer.
She is survived by her grandchildren, Chelsea, Madison, Colton and Wyatt, of Tulsa, Oklahoma; her sister, Linda Stein, of Houston; and her brother, Danny Lewis, and his wife, Elaine, of Hawkins, Texas.
Anna loved her work and her family, especially her daughter and grandchildren. She loved life and pursued all the joy and fun that it had to offer.
There was a graveside memorial service and burial at Restland Roxton Cemetery on FM 38 in Roxton, Texas, on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at 1 p.m. Friends of Anna were invited to attend in casual attire.
