This year, Lamar Electric Cooperative will award six $1,000 academic scholarships to students who plan to pursue an academic degree or certification from an accredited university, college, junior college, technical school or other postsecondary educational institution.
Scholarship payment will be made directly to the college, university or school in one lump sum. Scholarships must be used within two years of the award date. Funds may be used for tuition, books, and room and board.
To be considered for a Lamar Electric scholarship, the student must: Live full time in a residence served by Lamar Electric Cooperative; and be a graduating senior attending a high school or an accredited home extended studies program within the counties served by Lamar Electric.
Six scholarships will be given away at the Lamar Electric Cooperative Annual Meeting, April 17, in a random drawing of qualified students. The winners need not be present.
The entry deadline is April 5. The application can be found on the Lamar Electric website, lamarelectric.coop.
Once the application is completed, simply send to scholarship@lamarelectric.coop.
