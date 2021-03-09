Valentine Chocolate Stroll.png
Rescheduled from February because of severe winter weather, the Valentine Chocolate Stroll is now set for Thursday.

Participating downtown Paris businesses will provide unique chocolate treats individually wrapped for a no contact safety measure. Customers are invited to vote for their favorite treat. In addition to a 10% discount, customers who make a purchase will receive a Chamber Golden Ticket for entry into a $300 drawing. Tickets must be returned to the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce, 8 West Plaza, by 7:15 p.m. for the drawing.

Klark Byrd

Managing Editor

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News and the editor of Paris Life Magazine. He resides in Paris with his wife, Krystle, and their three children, Charlie, Annalise and Willow.

