Rescheduled from February because of severe winter weather, the Valentine Chocolate Stroll is now set for Thursday.
Participating downtown Paris businesses will provide unique chocolate treats individually wrapped for a no contact safety measure. Customers are invited to vote for their favorite treat. In addition to a 10% discount, customers who make a purchase will receive a Chamber Golden Ticket for entry into a $300 drawing. Tickets must be returned to the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce, 8 West Plaza, by 7:15 p.m. for the drawing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.