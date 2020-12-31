Paris Police Department

DEC. 29 to DEC. 31

Paris Police Department

Justin Michael King, 25: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2-A, less than 2 ounces.

Albert Tambunga, 61: Theft of property, $100 to $750, assault causing bodily injury/family violence.

Lamar County Sheriff’s Office

Zakareniqua Tayana-I Wilson, 19: County court commit/motion to adjudicate guilt-assault causing bodily injury, county court commit/bail jumping and failure

to appear.

Billy Joe Curry, 53: Motion to revoke/driving while intoxicated, third or more (two counts).

Jadrian Shay Sanders, 23: District court commit/burglary of a habitation.

Colby Grant Wherley, 38: Theft of property, $100 to $750.

Constable Precinct 5

Zackery Shane Posey, 23: Bond surrender/resisting arrest/search/transport.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.