DEC. 29 to DEC. 31
Paris Police Department
Justin Michael King, 25: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2-A, less than 2 ounces.
Albert Tambunga, 61: Theft of property, $100 to $750, assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Zakareniqua Tayana-I Wilson, 19: County court commit/motion to adjudicate guilt-assault causing bodily injury, county court commit/bail jumping and failure
to appear.
Billy Joe Curry, 53: Motion to revoke/driving while intoxicated, third or more (two counts).
Jadrian Shay Sanders, 23: District court commit/burglary of a habitation.
Colby Grant Wherley, 38: Theft of property, $100 to $750.
Constable Precinct 5
Zackery Shane Posey, 23: Bond surrender/resisting arrest/search/transport.
