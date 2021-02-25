Boys and Girls Club logo

Former Boys & Girls Club executive Jim Chadwick and long-time employee Ambers “Buckley” Patterson will be honored for their work at the Boys & Girls Club and service to the Black community at New Birth Baptist Church, 2505 W. Campbell St., on Sunday at 2:30.

The event will be hosted by Bishop Samuel F. Evans in honor of Black History Month and speakers will be Montgomery Moore, Josh Bray, Jim Chadwick and Tony Gunn.

Julia Furukawa is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-8744 or at julia.furukawa@theparisnews.com.

