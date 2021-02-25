Former Boys & Girls Club executive Jim Chadwick and long-time employee Ambers “Buckley” Patterson will be honored for their work at the Boys & Girls Club and service to the Black community at New Birth Baptist Church, 2505 W. Campbell St., on Sunday at 2:30.
The event will be hosted by Bishop Samuel F. Evans in honor of Black History Month and speakers will be Montgomery Moore, Josh Bray, Jim Chadwick and Tony Gunn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.