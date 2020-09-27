Paris, TX (75460)

Today

Windy. Thunderstorms likely, accompanied by heavy rainfall at times. Low 56F. SSW winds shifting to N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Windy. Thunderstorms likely, accompanied by heavy rainfall at times. Low 56F. SSW winds shifting to N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%.