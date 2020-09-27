Fannin County commissioners will host a public hearing before their regular weekly meeting at Bonham City Hall, 514 Chestnut St., on Tuesday.
The 8:50 a.m. public hearing is to gather input on a proposal to set the CR 4930 speed limit in Leonard at 30 mph. In their regular meeting at 9 a.m., the commissioners will discuss the current Covid-19 situation; hear an update on the courthouse restoration; take action on pay dates, holidays and commissioners court meeting dates for 2021; amend the recently approved Sheriff’s and Constable Fee Schedule; and may revise a six-month minimum time of employment before receiving a promotion.
Commissioners also may take action on a Texas Department of Public Safety proposal to open its office on Saturdays for the remainder of the year, and they are to consider a vehicle purchase for the emergency management coordinator not to exceed $35,000.
The meeting will be broadcast on Zoom with meeting ID 857 8331 5636.
