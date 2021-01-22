Michael Don Roberts, 60, of Deport, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
The family will schedule a memorial service at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
Michael, the son of Donnie Roberts and Linda Jones Roberts, was born on Dec. 13, 1960, in McKinney.
He graduated from McKinney High School in 1979, where he was active in baseball. Michael was an avid fan of motor sports and cars.
His career with the United States Postal Service, working in McKinney and Allen, spanned 29 years before his retirement. Following retirement, he moved to Paris in 2011, to help his parents.
Survivors include his parents, Donnie and Linda Roberts, of Woodland; a son, Bradley Roberts, of Dallas; a daughter, Aleisha Finley and husband, Steven, of Kentucky; four grandchildren, Kennedy Stokes, Luke Finley, Lane Finley and Olivia Finley; along with a brother, Brian Roberts and wife, Shannon, of Van Alstyne; along with a host of friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the charity of choice.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
