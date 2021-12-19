Stringer.JPG

Funeral services for Etta Kay Stringer, Feb. 25, 1923 to Dec. 13, 2021, will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in the Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home Chapel in Honey Grove.

Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Officiating will be the Rev. Tami Gallaway, the Rev. Vivian Crowson and Steve Wright. Interment will be at Hickory Grove Cemetery in Petty, Texas. Serving as pallbearers will be Johnny Stringer, Langston Johnson, Karen Stringer Johnson, Ray Stringer, Joelle Lam and Lynn Jones.

Etta Kay Stringer formally of Petty, Texas, passed away on December 13, 2021, in Honey Grove Nursing Center surrounded by her loving family.

Mrs. Stringer was a graduate of Honey Grove High school class of 1941. She graduated East Texas State University, now Texas A&M Commerce. She received her Bachelor of science degree in January 1945. She taught school in Lampasas, Texas, and Valley Vi­ew Consolidated Schools near Kamay and Wichita Falls Texas. She was active in the United Methodist Women’s Union, a charter member of the Bertha Voyer Memorial Library and charter member of the Disabled American Veterans organization, As well as a member of the Red Hat Club.

Etta is survived by her sons, John and wife, Cherry Stringer, of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Ray Stringer and fiancé, Teresa Garrett of Petty, Texas; grandchildren, Joelle Lam of Palo Alto, California, Karen Stringer and husband, Langston Johnson, of San Francisco, California, John and wife, Evelynn Stringer, of Los Gatos, California, and Maranda Stringer of Petty, Texas; as well as stepgrandchildren, Reinart and Reigina Yray of Las Vegas, Nevadea; and great-grandchildren Johnny Kwagala Stringer, Diana Kay Mulungi Stringer, and Victoria Lin Kisakye Stringer.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Lucy Mae Budd; her daughter, Margaret Ruth Stringer in 1985; and her husband, John Stringer in 1994.

It’s time to take a walk,

take the journey,

and follow the path.

Your work here is done,

everything ok,

this time is for you,

peace is here.

You will be missed,

imprinted in our memories,

joy,

love,

you

so don’t be afraid.

