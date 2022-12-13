downtown study

Downtown merchants say that after about a month and a helf, downtown customers are liking the stop signs more than they did when the 90-day traffic study began in January. The study could lead to a return to two-way traffic in the downtown area.

A plan to replace traffic signals in downtown Paris with stop signs failed to gain the approval of the Texas Department of Public Transportation Paris District, according to information shared at a Monday night Paris City Council meeting.

The news came with results of a 90-day stop sign traffic study conducted earlier in the year along with the results of a TxDOT- sponsored public survey about downtown traffic concerns related to the stop sign study. The 231-page report with its 2,500 responses is available for review at the City Hall Annex, 150 1st St. SE.

