Downtown merchants say that after about a month and a helf, downtown customers are liking the stop signs more than they did when the 90-day traffic study began in January. The study could lead to a return to two-way traffic in the downtown area.
A plan to replace traffic signals in downtown Paris with stop signs failed to gain the approval of the Texas Department of Public Transportation Paris District, according to information shared at a Monday night Paris City Council meeting.
The news came with results of a 90-day stop sign traffic study conducted earlier in the year along with the results of a TxDOT- sponsored public survey about downtown traffic concerns related to the stop sign study. The 231-page report with its 2,500 responses is available for review at the City Hall Annex, 150 1st St. SE.
The majority of survey responses indicated disapproval of stop signs but called for some type safety measures to help slow traffic through the downtown area.
More than a dozen people spoke during public forum to express concern for safety in the downtown area and in continued support of stop signs. Information about the TxDOT decision became available late last week in memos that accompany meeting agendas on the city website,
Although not a part of Monday night’s presentations by staff, the memo accompanying the agenda states TxDot’s position as two-fold.
“First it was concluded by TxDOT that pedestrians would be safer with signalized crosswalks at intersections vs. the unprotected walk without a signal,” the memorandum states. “Second, it was stated that the Paris’ downtown signals were the first in the state to receive audible crossing technology and they could not allow this provision for visually-impaired pedestrians to be removed.”
Had TxDot’s position been known early on, the study and accompanying $16,000 expense incurred by the City of Paris to install the stop signs for the 90-day study might not have occurred, according to the memorandum.
“I do think there is an opportunity for us to take a step back and look at the study,” City Manager Grayson Path said as he referenced the Toole Design study in 2018 that recommended two-way traffic around the Plaza and stop signs. “Maybe we should bring in a firm to help us work with TxDOT.”
In reviewing steps taken to date by City Planner Andrew Mack noted plans going forward are to explore measures for traffic calming with TxDOT and to include design changes to crosswalks and curb extensions.
Mihir Pankaj recommended a subcommittee with representatives from the council along with representation from the Main Street Advisory Board, the Traffic Commission Advisory Board, TxDOT and Lamar County Chamber of Commerce.
“We can work on this and figure out a way that we could compromise or come to some sort of agreement or at least have involvement to see where we can go in the future,” Pankaj said. “I think we owe it to our downtown business owners, but not only that, but people who visit our community and people who are invested in our community.”
