Danny Lee Knight Sr.

Danny, of Waxahachie, was born in Wichita Falls, on Aug. 31,1954, to Bud and Ethel Mae “Cricket” Knight.
He won his angel wings on April 9, 2021, at UTSW Clements Hospital.
He was the youngest of six children, Bobby, Maxine, Betty, Buddy and Kathy.
Danny was raised in Petty, Texas where he graduated from West Lamar High School in 1973.
On May 4,1974, he met Lyne at his best friend’s wedding. They married on Nov. 16, 1974.
Danny joined the Air Force in Jan. of 1975, becoming an Air Traffic Controller, in Oct.. About that time the Air Force discovered he had kidney disease. They came home to Paris, Texas where he worked for Campbell Soup.
In 1985, he went to work at the US Post Office in Dallas, after having a kidney transplant in 1984.
Him and Lyne were blessed with three fantastic children and eight beautiful grandchildren. His love for them kept him going.
Danny never met a stranger. He called many of you to tell you goodbye. In his pocket, is a list of the people he is going to tell, you love them.
He is survived by his wife, Lyne; their children, sons, John (Angie) Knight, Danny (Amy) Knight, and daughter, Heaven (Jared) Woolverton. Their eight grandchildren, Mackenzie Knight, Jalyn Knight, Mason Knight, Landry Knight, London Knight, Madie Knight, Jax Woolverton and Broox Woolverton. His sister, Kathy (Jim) Hall, of Tyler. His nieces Beth (Allen) Spinks and their children and grandchildren and Rebecca (Kyle) Rhodes and their children.
We want to thank Cindy Wright, Dr. Dewey Long, Dr. David Nesser, Dr. Aslan Turer, Dr. James Daniels, Dr Bartolome, Dr. Paul Skluzacek and Dr. Ruben Velez. These fine people and their associates have given us many years of laughter and joy. The nursing staff at Methodist Dallas and UTSW have been excellent, giving him the care he needed to keep going. Thank you to The Fresenius Dialysis Center in Waxahachie, which has been his home away from home, three days a week for 22 years.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Kidney Fund, the DAV or a charity of your choice.
Visitation for family and friends will be on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Boze-Mitchell-McKibbin Funeral Home in Waxahachie. Funeral services will be on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at 12 p.m. at Boze-Mitchell-McKibbin Chapel in Waxahachie, with Pastor Jack Ables officiating. Interment will follow at the Waxahachie City Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Boze-Mitchell-McKibbin Funeral Home, 511 West Main Street, Waxahachie, Texas.
