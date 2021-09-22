Myra Jane Sivils, 74, of Wills Point passed away on Thursday Sept. 16,2021 at Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler Texas.
Funeral services are scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Delta Funeral Home Chapel with Michael Littlejohn officiating and interment will be in Ladonia Cemetery. The family will receive friends and family from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday Sept. 24, 2021 at Delta Funeral Home.
Serving as pallbearers will be Ben Shipman, Taylor Shipman, Richard Ashmore Jr., Don Sivils, Keith Sivils, Levi Lawhon.
Myra was born in Dallas, Texas on Feb. 10, 1947 to Jasper and Edna Laferney. They have preceded her in death. Also preceded in death were her brothers, Billy Ray Laferney, Charles Laferney and Rickey Laferney.
Myra and Tery were married on Feb. 1, 1964. Myra was a housewife.
Survivors include her husband, Tery Sivils, of Wills Point, Texas; son, Don Sivils, of Wills Point, Texas; daughter, Teri Littlejohn (Michael), of Wills Point Texas; son, Keith Sivils and (Katie Spethman), of Ladonia Texas; daughter, Kimberly Ashmore (Richard), of Ladonia Texas; daughter, Cindi Riley, of Palestine, Texas; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; brothers, Chester Laferney, of Desoto, Texas, Mike Laferney, of Dallas Texas.
