At 4:44 p.m. Tuesday, Paris police stopped a vehicle in the 400 block of Grand Avenue for the driver not wearing a seatbelt. The driver was identified as 24-year-old Sadie Diane Fletcher, of Paris. Fletcher was found to have three outstanding warrants out of Rockwall County charging her with possession of a controlled substance. Fletcher was arrested and later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Police: Employee finds gas pump skimmer
Police responded to a fraud call in the 2500 block of North Main Street at 11:19 a.m. Tuesday. The report shows an employee found a skimmer on the inside of a gas pump. It is unknown how long the skimmer was on the pump before it was located. The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 79 calls for service and arrested four people on Tuesday.
