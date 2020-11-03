These are the five candidates for the Paris Regional Medical Center Red River Valley Athlete of the Week award, which is based on performance from the past week. Voting is open on theparisnews.com and will remain open until 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
Latest Coronavirus News
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Community Calendar
Most Popular
Articles
- RRV Athlete of the Week
- Republican group sets second Trump parade for Saturday
- Election Day 2020 unofficial results
- POLICE BRIEFS: Woman attempts to run mother over with car
- POLICE BRIEFS: Man arrested on marijuana possession warrant
- Michael Wayne Allen Parrish
- Death Notices For Thursday, October 29, 2020
- POLICE BRIEFS: Man assaults two people in their home
- POLICE BRIEFS: Person sent to hospital for five stab wounds
- Dennis Miller
Images
Videos
Click here to sign up!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Online Poll
Has the pandemic changed how you shop?
U.S. e-commerce was already growing fast before the Covid-19 pandemic, and it’s accelerated since March. A study released by Salesforce Inc. last week showed 63% of consumers said the way they obtain goods and services “transformed” during 2020. 58% of consumers said they expect to do more online shopping even after the pandemic has passed. Do you intend to continue online shopping in the future?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.