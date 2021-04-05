Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Marc Dale Wilbanks, 37: Possession of a controlled substance.
Cameron Isaiah Harrison, 20: Failure to identify fugitive intent to give false information, possession of a controlled substance.
Paris Police Department
Donell Rose, 43: Assault causes bodily injury.
Jillian Michelle Ingram, 43: Violation of parole.
Patrick Earl O’Neal Jr., 28: Murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
