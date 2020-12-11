Jerry Bruce Garrett, 80, of Roxton, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, in Honey Grove Nursing Center.
Bruce, the son of Herschel and Mildred Garrett was born on June 28, 1940 in Gould, Oklahoma. He attended and graduated from Paris High School and was a long time employee of and retired from Campbell Soup Company in Paris, Texas. He was married to Donna Dugger Garrett who preceded him in death in 1989.
He is survived by his children, Nicki Bridgers and husband, Mark, of Roxton, Jason Garrett and wife, Bren, of Reno and Ryan Garrett and wife, Sara, of Washington state. Also surviving Bruce is his brother, Deward Garrett, of Paris; sisters, Betty Clark, of Arlington, Sharon Fisher, of Paris and Margaret Moore, of Reno. Bruce also has three granddaughters, Peyton Bridgers, Taylan Cobb, Chloe Garrett and Finley Garrett.
Bruce was loved by family and many friends as well as his many beloved pets that he cared for so much.
No services are planned at this time but online condolences may be sent to the Garrett family at fry-gibbs.com.
