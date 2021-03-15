Paris police charged 20-year-old Kentarius Demond Gaines with assault of a family member by impeding breathing on Sunday.
Police were called to a terroristic threat at 865 DeShong Drive at 6:29 p.m. Sunday. Police were told a man had threatened to damage the building and was last seen walking west on Stone Avenue. While enroute, officers received a call of an assault at 320 Stone Ave. The suspect was described as the same person who had threatened damage to Paris Regional Medical Center, and he had fled that scene. Officers found him in a vehicle in the 2700 block of North Main Street.
The report states Gaines had just had surgery and was returned to the hospital. It was reported he had choked a 21-year-old woman at 320 Stone Ave. After he was released from the hospital, Gaines returned to the apartment at 320 Stone Ave. When officers arrived again, Gaines was arrested.
He was later taken to the Lamar County Jail, where he remained this morning without a set bond, according to jail records.
Police investigating attempted theft of diesel filter
Police were called to the 1700 block of NE Loop 286 about a criminal mischief or attempted theft. The complainant reported someone had attempted to remove the diesel particulate filter off of a 2019 Ford 1-ton vehicle. The suspects used a reciprocating saw to cut the filter and the wiring.
The complainant reported the cost to repair or replace the filter system was over $4,000. The incident is under investigation.
Police open forgery investigation
Police met with a complainant of a forgery in the lobby of the police department at 4:40 p.m. Friday. The complainant reported someone had cashed three checks from his bank account for over $1,300.00.
The complainant believed the checks had been stolen from his residence in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. The investigation continues.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 211 calls for service and arrested 15 people during the weekend.
