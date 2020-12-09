Nick Holloway, 80, of Blossom, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at his residence.
A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 12, in the Gene Roden Memorial Chapel at Roden Pryor Funeral Home, at 3 p.m. Pastor James Barnes will officiate.
Nick was born on May 11, 1940, in Waterbury, Connecticut, however he grew up in Topton, North Carolina.
He joined the Marines where he proudly served for 21 years. Nick met his first wife Betty (also a Marine) and married in 1961. To this union were born three daughters. He married his second wife Cathy in 1974. She passed away in 2017.
After serving in the military he worked mainly for H&R Block. He went back to school earning his Master’s and PhD. Nick taught as adjunct professor at various religious colleges and universities. He retired to Blossom, childhood home of his late wife, Cathy, where he was very active in his church, Petty Baptist.
Nick was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert (Hub) and Loretta (Lora) Harden Holloway; wife, Cathy; his brother, Bob; and sister, Luna.
Survivors include daughters, Patti, Marie and Lori; and step-son, Mike; 15 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren (and growing).
