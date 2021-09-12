The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Rangers are investigating a Friday incident in which a man died while interacting with deputies.
Deputies were dispatched to a Stillhouse Road home about a disturbance, with the caller telling dispatchers the man, who has not been publicly identified, left the home in a vehicle while intoxicated. Dispatchers also were told the man had a firearm, Sheriff Scott Cass said in a written statement.
Deputies found the man at a storage facility along Highway 271 North, Cass reported. While trying to talk with the man, a deputy fired at him after believing he pointed a handgun at one of the deputies, Cass said. The man then shot himself, according to the information provided by the sheriff. He was treated at the scene, but died from his injury.
Lamar County Justice of the Peace Michael Woodson ordered an autopsy be performed in conjunction with his inquest, Cass said.
The man’s identity is being withheld pending notification of the family.
More information will be released as it becomes available, Cass said.
