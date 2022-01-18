STATS FOR WEEK OF 1/10: Garner was huge in a pair of Lady Mustang wins last week. She scored 21 points in a win over Lone Oak, and then followed that up with 16 points against Edgewood. In both games, she also provided some great interior defense and rebounding.
NAME:
Emma Garner
SCHOOL:
Chisum
YEAR: Sophomore
STATS FOR WEEK OF 1/10: Garner was huge in a pair of Lady Mustang wins last week. She scored 21 points in a win over Lone Oak, and then followed that up with 16 points against Edgewood. In both games, she also provided some great interior defense and rebounding.
NAME:
Jarvis Hill
SCHOOL:
Honey Grove
YEAR: Senior
STATS FOR WEEK OF 1/10: Hill played a big role in his team’s dominating win over Sam Rayburn last week. He scored a game-high 17 points in the victory, with 12 of those points coming on some hot shooting from 3-point land.
NAME:
Presley Limbaugh
SCHOOL:
Cooper
YEAR: Senior
STATS FOR WEEK OF 1/10: Limbaugh led her team in scoring against Boles last week, finishing with 14 points to go with exemplary defensive pressure and rebounding in the victory.
NAME:
Dawson McDowell
SCHOOL:
North Lamar
YEAR: Senior
STATS FOR WEEK OF 1/10: McDowell was instrumental in helping the Panthers win their first district game since 2020. Against Gilmer, he scored a game-high 13 points, and was also a standout on defense, racking up a number of steals.
