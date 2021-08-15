O’Leamon Merritt, 100, of Paris, passed from this life on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at Retreat at Kenwood Assisted Living in Texarkana, Texas.
Mr. Merritt was born March 7, 1921, to Leonard M. and Emma Winn Merritt. The centenarian was preceded in death by his parents; wives, Sallie Cole Merritt and Mary Evelyn Collier Merritt; and special companion and life long friend, Dorothy Tillie; brothers, Earnest Leon Merritt and Leonard Haskell Merritt; and a niece, Theresa Merritt Lott.
He is survived by two nieces, Brenda Jarnagin of Lubbock, Texas, and Judith Merritt Davis of Texarkana, Texas.
Mr. Merritt served in the United States Army from 1943-1946, engaged in France and Germany. He returned to Paris where he worked at Everybody Texaco, Grand Auto and Campbell Soup, where he retired in 1983.
A family cemetery service with military honors will be Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, at 11 a.m., at the Evergreen Chapel of Evergreen Cemetery in Paris under the direction of Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brightholland
