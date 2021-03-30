EDITORIAL: Consider getting your Covid vaccine

Have you heard of the bystander effect? It’s a psychological theory that people are less likely to offer help to another person when there are other people present. Essentially, everyone stands there thinking someone else will step up, so no one steps up to lend a hand.
Now is not the time to fall into the bystander effect trap. With thousands of Covid-19 vaccines flowing into the region each week, and eligibility now expanded to all adult Texans, now is the time to step up to the plate, to do your part in socking it to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Regardless of whether you personally know of someone who lost their life to this virus, the pandemic has been costly to us all. It’s touched virtually every aspect of our lives. It separated families with loved ones in nursing homes and long-term care centers. Grandparents couldn’t hug their grandchildren. Businesses moved further into the virtual space, and so did education.
Then there are the lives we’ve lost — 2.79 million worldwide and more than 550,000 in the U.S. alone. The U.S. is the world leader in the number of Covid-19 deaths. We should be ashamed of that.
But help is here now. There are three vaccines, and all three are being shipped by the state to the Red River Valley. The Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines require two doses for full efficacy. Johnson & Johnson’s requires a single dose. Nearly 35,000 people have visited vaccination clinics in Lamar and Fannin counties because they know that shot is their best chance at returning to something akin to normal.
There may be some fear or trepidation about taking the vaccine. Statewide and local statistics are showing a disparity in vaccination rates for minority and low-income communities. Some of that is a result of distrust. Some may be a lack of access to information, and some may be because of misinformation.
If you’re on the fence about getting a Covid-19 vaccine, don’t rely on what you find on the internet. Look at what’s happening in your own community. It’s likely you know someone who has taken the vaccine. Ask them about the experience. Then look at the data. As our vaccination numbers rise, our active case numbers are falling and so too is the hospitalization rate. Our own medical experts are telling us that after vaccination, the chances of hospitalization or death from Covid-19 falls to near zero.
Now that’s a chance you should be willing be take. Consider getting your vaccine to help end this pandemic.
Klark Byrd
