WASHINGTON — Paris Junior College has been awarded a federal grant of $431,593 for the Talent Search Program to help increase the number of disadvantaged youth within Paris ISD who complete high school and their postsecondary education, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn announced.
“It’s imperative that all Texans wishing to pursue higher education have the resources and support necessary to do so,” Cornyn said. “I applaud this announcement and will continue to do everything I can to increase access to higher education opportunities for students in Paris.”
The Talent Search Program falls under the TRIO grant program, which Cornyn has supported for many years. This funding comes from the Department of Education.
