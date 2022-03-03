Mona Rochelle Harrison, 55, of Paris entered eternal rest on Feb. 22, 2022, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Funeral services are scheduled for 1 p.m. on March 5, 2022, in Paris Junior High School Auditorium with Dr. Jerard Mosley serving as eulogist. Interment will follow to Evergreen Cemetery under the direction of Maxey Funeral Home.
Loved ones who remain include her loving husband, Timothy Harrison; children, Jasmond Harrison (Yuka Harrison), of Bremerton, Washington and Tierra Harrison, of Paris, Texas; sisters, Shana Chatman, of Dallas, Texas, Me-o-sha Isom, of Dallas, Texas, Chassidy Styles, of Dallas,Texas, and Monica Moore Boyd (Bill Boyd), of Dallas, Texas; brother, Patrick Teague; grandchildren, Amonie, Brayden and Aden Henderson, Elyjaih Harrison, Yuni Harrison and Aayden Holifield; and a host of nieces, great-nieces, nephews and great-nephews.
Paris City Council has been approached by representatives of the owners of Paris Towne Center regarding a tax proposal to assist the company in attracting stores in spaces vacated by JCPenney, Office Depot, Payless Shoes and Bealls. While Big Lots is confirmed to be going into the Bealls spot, other potential retailers named include TJ Maxx, Ross Stores and Ulta Beauty. Which of the potential retailers are you most excited for?
