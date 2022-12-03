Doctor Ellen “Gayle” Burress

Doctor Ellen “Gayle” Burress

Doctor Ellen “Gayle” Burress passed away on Nov. 19, 2022, at age 75, with her niece by her side.

Gayle was born on Jan. 3, 1947 in Terrell, TX to Henry M Burress and Tena Burns Burress. She grew up with her younger brother, Joe, in Paris, TX. During her youth, Gayle was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church and graduated from Paris High School with the class of 1964. She was an enthusiastic member of the French Club and studied abroad for a summer. After high school, Gayle attended East Texas State University and later the University of Georgia where she graduated with a Doctorate in Psychology. From there she went on to Texas A & M and The University of North Texas to complete her residencies. After completing her education, Gayle settled in Tyler, TX.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.