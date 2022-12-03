Doctor Ellen “Gayle” Burress passed away on Nov. 19, 2022, at age 75, with her niece by her side.
Gayle was born on Jan. 3, 1947 in Terrell, TX to Henry M Burress and Tena Burns Burress. She grew up with her younger brother, Joe, in Paris, TX. During her youth, Gayle was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church and graduated from Paris High School with the class of 1964. She was an enthusiastic member of the French Club and studied abroad for a summer. After high school, Gayle attended East Texas State University and later the University of Georgia where she graduated with a Doctorate in Psychology. From there she went on to Texas A & M and The University of North Texas to complete her residencies. After completing her education, Gayle settled in Tyler, TX.
She quickly fell in love with the community and built lifelong friendships. She was also very devoted to her church, First Presbyterian, and served in several capacities. She was fiercely loyal and so were her friends. Gayle loved a good dinner party with great friends.
Dr. Gayle ran a successful private practice for several decades where she counseled couples, families, and children. Her true passion was being an advocate for children and women. She was able to make a difference in many, many lives with the work she did with the Smith County District Attorney’s office. Dr. Gayle was the voice that had not previously been heard. As Dr. Gayle began easing into retirement, she continued to mentor and educate upcoming professionals in the field.
Gayle was witty and brilliant and had a vocabulary matched by no one. She loved the finer things in life but found true joy in a good cup of coffee, the perfect chocolate cake, a good wine with a friend, and a great book. Gayle leaves us with great memories full of laughter.
Gayle was preceded in death by her parents and niece, Ali Burress. She is survived by her brother, Joe, and Linda, Burress; her nephew, Jason, and Christina, Burress; niece; who she claimed as “hers”, Nicole, and Johnny, Burress Eoff; great nephews and great nieces Addison and Caleb Eoff,
Auri Burress, and Luke, Morgan, and Emerson Burress; and best friend, Brad Hughes. A memorial will be held at Fry Gibbs Funeral Home, 730 Clarksville St., Paris, TX on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022 at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to an organization of your choice that supports children in crisis.
“Every child deserves a champion - an adult who will never give up on them. Who understands the power of connection, and insists that they become the best that they can possibly be.” - Rita Pierson
