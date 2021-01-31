Paris Junior College will hold virtual auditions for the spring continuing virtual season with back-to-back Pyro Playfests. Celebrating original works that have yet to be performed on stage, the performances will be done on Zoom due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Pyro Playfest: Shipwreck’d” is the sixth annual festival of 10 to 20 minute one-act plays. The virtual productions will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 25-27 and at 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 28.
Auditions will consist of readings from the scripts and will be held on Zoom at 7:30 p.m., Thursday and Friday. Those interested in auditioning can email pjcdrama@parisjc.edu and follow the PJC Drama event page on Facebook for more information on facebook.com/ParisJCDrama.
Roles are available for ages 14 and older; PJC students, faculty, staff and alumni; community members; and anyone able to join rehearsals by Zoom are welcome and encouraged to audition. Auditioners may choose to be considered for casting in one or multiple plays.
