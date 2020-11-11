Funeral services for Judy Reed, age 71, of Sulphur Bluff will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Chapel, with Bro. Rick Richardson officiating. Interment will follow at Sulphur Bluff with Dalton Kueckelhan, Cody Wingfield, Chuck Reed, Gary Nichols, Gerald Coyle and Shane Reed serving as pallbearers. Canyon Kueckelhan and Dylan Halliday serving as honorary pallbearers. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
Mrs. Reed passed away on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Hunt Regional Medical Center in Greenville, Texas.
Judy was born on Sept. 23, 1949, in Grand Prairie, Texas, to Don and Rindia Black Holveck. Beloved wife of 52 years to Ronald Reed, whom she married in Grand Prairie on Sept. 14, 1968.
Judy was a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and faithful servant of the Lord for over 64 years. She served the lord through her music as a pianist and song leader. Judy was a proud member of First Assembly of God in Bonham.
She is survived by her husband, Ronald Reed; daughter, Tracey Kueckelhan and husband, Dalton, of Paris; grandchildren, Taylor Wingfield and husband, Cody, Bailey Tucker, Kloe and Canyon Kueckelhan; great-grandchildren, Logan and Layne Wingfield; sister, Carolyn Pritchett and husband, Jerry.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorials can be made to First Assembly of God in Bonham.
Arrangements are under the direction of Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home.
The online register can be signed at murrayorwosky.com.
