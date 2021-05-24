Edward C. Lindsey Jr., 86, of Paris, passed away on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled graveside services for 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 27 at Hopewell Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Mr. Lindsey, the son of Edward Columbus Lindsey Sr. and Lydia Couch Lindsey, was born on Jan. 3, 1935, in Paris.
He worked a number of years at Austin Paving in Dallas and then at Superior Switchboard in Paris until his retirement.
Edward was preceded in death by his wife, Virdie Lee Lindsey, whom he married on April 29, 1965, building 49 years of family and memories before her death on Nov. 16, 2014; and three sons, Phillip Lindsey, Randy Lindsey and Brandon Lindsey.
Survivors include children, Talonda Day, Pam Innis and husband, Tom, Brent Lindsey and Marcus Lindsey, all of Paris and Terry Lindsey, of Dallas; grandchildren, Jerry Wayne Day III, Blake Lindsey and Katy Westbrook, Shawn Lindsey, Cordale Lindsey, Toby Lindsey, Shellie Lindsey, Charles Lindsey, William Lindsey, Kerry Lindsey, Christi Lindsey, Hillary McDowell, Chad Lindsey, Christopher Lindsey, Justin Lindsey and Brittany Kozlow; and seven great-grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews.
