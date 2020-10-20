OCT. 16 to OCT. 20
Assist Police
Oct. 18
7:11 to 8:28 a.m., 1354 Clement Road.
Structure Fire,
Alarm, Smoke
Oct. 17
5:45 to 7:52 p.m., 2180 E. Cherry St.
10:02 to 10:09 p.m., 1518 Lamar Ave.
11:04 to 11:14 p.m., 405 5th St. SW.
Oct. 19
8:22 to 8:35 a.m., 4115 Dawn Drive.
3:50 ro 4:03 p.m., 1405 20th St. NE.
Grass/Brush Fire
Oct. 19
3:59 to 4:01 p.m., FR 1509/CR 25920.
First Responder
Oct. 16
10:15 to 10:29 a.m., 15000 Highway 271 N.
1:41 to 2:15 p.m., FM 1497/CR 15620.
6:57 to 7:37 p.m., Woodland Lane.
Oct. 17
2:07 to 2:23 p.m., 641 24th St. SE.
2:55 to 3:16 p.m., 1529 Fairfax St.
Oct. 18
12:43 to 1:01 p.m., 105 11th St. NE.
Oct. 19
12:27 to 12:36 a.m., 201 E. Provine St.
12:47 to 12:57 p.m., 707
Lamar Ave.
8:5 1 to 9:01 p.m., 2130 Jackson St.
9:28 to 9:49 p.m., 12000 Highway 271 N.
Vehicle Crash
w/Injury
Oct. 16
6:21 to 6:44 p.m., 2400 E. Price St.
Line Down/Transformer Fire
Oct. 18
9:11 to 9:27 p.m., 580 33rd St. SE
Public Service
Oct. 16
9 to 10:14 a.m., 2445 N. Main St.
5:35 to 5:46 p.m., 1295 Fitzhugh Ave.
Oct. 17
10:46 to 10:58 p.m., 755 W. Kaufman St.
Oct. 18
9:44 to 10:32 a.m., 3345 Pine Bluff St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.