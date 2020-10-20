Fire and Rescue

OCT. 16 to OCT. 20

Assist Police

Oct. 18

7:11 to 8:28 a.m., 1354 Clement Road.

Structure Fire,

Alarm, Smoke

Oct. 17 

5:45 to 7:52 p.m., 2180 E. Cherry St.

10:02 to 10:09 p.m., 1518 Lamar Ave.

11:04 to 11:14 p.m., 405 5th St. SW.

Oct. 19

8:22 to 8:35 a.m., 4115 Dawn Drive.

3:50 ro 4:03 p.m., 1405 20th St. NE.

Grass/Brush Fire

Oct. 19

3:59 to 4:01 p.m., FR 1509/CR 25920.

First Responder

Oct. 16

10:15 to 10:29 a.m., 15000 Highway 271 N.

1:41 to 2:15 p.m., FM 1497/CR 15620.

6:57 to 7:37 p.m., Woodland Lane.

Oct. 17

2:07 to 2:23 p.m., 641 24th St. SE.

2:55 to 3:16 p.m., 1529 Fairfax St.

Oct. 18

12:43 to 1:01 p.m., 105 11th St. NE.

Oct. 19

12:27 to 12:36 a.m., 201 E. Provine St.

12:47 to 12:57 p.m., 707

Lamar Ave.

8:5 1 to 9:01 p.m., 2130 Jackson St.

9:28 to 9:49 p.m., 12000 Highway 271 N.

Vehicle Crash

w/Injury

Oct. 16

6:21 to 6:44 p.m., 2400 E. Price St.

Line Down/Transformer Fire

Oct. 18

9:11 to 9:27 p.m., 580 33rd St. SE

Public Service

Oct. 16

9 to 10:14 a.m., 2445 N. Main St.

5:35 to 5:46 p.m., 1295 Fitzhugh Ave.

Oct. 17

10:46 to 10:58 p.m., 755 W. Kaufman St.

Oct. 18

9:44 to 10:32 a.m., 3345 Pine Bluff St.

 

