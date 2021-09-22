Ricky Lynn Welch, 66, of Paris, Texas, passed away on Sept. 20, 2021, at home with his family after battling cancer.
Just like he dealt with all experiences in life, Rick managed his illness with strength and grace, and wanted to spend as much time with his loved ones as possible. During his final days, he was surrounded by his friends and family, who he adored more than anything else in the world.
He was born on March 2, 1955, in Paris, Texas, the son of James "Jack" Wilburn and Dorothy Faye Welch. He was the youngest of three siblings and graduated from North Lamar High School in 1973. He married Paula Parham Welch on Aug. 12, 1982. Though they divorced in 2000, they still remained friends.
Prior to starting R&J Lawn Service with his brother and father in the early 1980s, he worked at Merico and Ideal Bakery. During the winter months in the 1980s, he worked at Paris Hide & Fur.
When he wasn't working, Rick could usually be found either bowling or playing pool.
Rick started bowling in 1960 at age five, and won many tournaments all over Texas throughout his life. During one of the many evenings at the bowling alley, he learned to play pool and loved it as well. It quickly became his favorite hobby, and he tried to play in all of the local tournaments. In the summer months, he loved to show off while water skiing, whether on his trick skis, one foot, or barefoot. He was an avid collector, and had extensive collections of glass, antiques, guns and knives.
He is survived by his mother, Dorothy Faye Welch; son and daughter in-law, Paul and Anna-Marie Welch, of Paris, Texas; son, Wesley Welch, of Paris, Texas; grandchildren, Richard Garrett, Michael Garrett and Myla Welch, of Paris, Texas; brother, James Welch, of Paris, Texas; sister, Donna Welch Griffin, of Tyler, Texas; and former spouse, Paula Welch, of Paris, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his father, James "Jack" Wilburn Welch; and brother-in-law, Keith Griffin.
Keeping with Rick’s giving spirit, his remains were donated to UT Southwestern Medical Center in lieu of a funeral. His ashes will be spread in a private ceremony at a later date.
