Vivian Mercille Linton, or known to her grandchildren as, “Cille”, of Clarksville, passed away at her daughter’s residence on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020.
Mrs. Linton was born on Dec. 24, 1926, in Coushatta, Louisiana, to Eland and Eva Scott Dickson.
Mercille met Chester Linton, of Bagwell. Not long after they married in Orange, Texas. He preceded her in death in 2000, after 57 years of marriage.
Mrs. Linton was retired from the Clarksville Independent School District, being secretary at both the Vocational Building and Clarksville Junior High School.
She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who enjoyed being with her family and especially teaching her great-grandchildren her “tricks” of playing 42. Mercille loved traveling with her friends and was known for her delicious cooking.
She was a longtime member of Bagwell Church of Christ, always had a smile and was willing to help when there was a need.
Her sister, Violet Carlisle; and two brothers, I.L. Dickson and Elan Dickson, also preceded her in death.
Mrs. Linton was 94 years old.
Graveside services were at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at Meadowbrook Gardens in Paris, with Kyle Ewing officiating. Burial followed under the direction of Clarksville Funeral Home. Covid -19 regulations applied. There was no formal visitation.
Pallbearers were Kyle Ewing, Kole Ewing, Kade Ewing, Joel Green, Eli Green, Dayton Carlisle, Dylan Coker, Mark Miller and Danny Miller.
Honorary Pallbearers were Donald Mills, Wesley Ewing, Ronnie Bridges, Kolt Perkins and Sean Merchant.
Survivors include her daughter, Betty Ewing and husband, Dickie, of Clarksville; grandchildren, Kyle Ewing and wife, Laura, of Ft. Worth, Amy Green and husband, Joel, of Paris; great-grandchildren, Kole and Kade Ewing and Sophia and Eli Green; great-grandchildren, Caleb, Coy and Caela; one nephew, Dayton Carlisle; and two nieces, Villea Rea Browning and Darlene Dickson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Red River County Public Library, 315 N. Walnut, Clarksville, Texas 75426 or the Clarksville Food Pantry C/O Patsy Jones, 946 FM 1159, Clarksville, Texas 75426.
Memories and condolences may be added at clarksvillefuneralhome.com.
