North Lamar Choir.jpg
Buy Now

Beginning front row left, are Jillian Jones, Connor Dawes, Bonnie Dong and Olivia Gunn. In back are Richard Kelp-Torres, Camden Carter, Gibson Dyess, Mackenna Miller and Lupita Wolf. Not pictured are Kenzie Pence and Brian Slater.

 Submitted Photo

Eleven members of the North Lamar High School choir advanced to TMEA All-State after competing at area. They will compete in January for the All-State Choir. Choir members are under the direction of Rebecca Hildreth.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.