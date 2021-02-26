Austin William, 79, formally, of Cooper, Texas, passed away on Feb. 19, 2021 at his home in Dallas, Texas surrounded by loved ones.
Services celebrating his life will be held on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., for viewing at Peaceful Rest Home Chapel, 1011 West Dallas Avenue, Cooper, Texas.
Funeral services will be on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Peaceful Rest Funeral Home, Chapel. Interment will follow at New Home Cemetery, Cooper, Texas, under the direction of Peaceful Rest Funeral Home, Cooper, Texas.
