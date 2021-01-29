Kenneth Gordon Bedford, 64, peacefully left this earth to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Dallas, Texas, surrounded by family.
Kenneth was born on Oct. 13, 1956, in Biloxi, Mississippi at Keesler Air Force Base. When he was 6 months old, he moved with his parents to Elmendorf Air Force Base in Anchorage Alaska. Growing up in Alaska he developed a love for winter. He played hockey in high school, enjoyed trout fishing, hiking and building race cars with his friends.
After high school, he attended the Washington State Operating Engineers Apprentice Program and learned to operate heavy equipment. Upon completion of the program, he worked in the Arctic Circle of Alaska for Atlantic Richfield Company. He moved to Texas in 1978, and later was employed with Coca-Cola Company in Paris, where he spent 36 years as a Fleet Mechanic.
Kenneth married his wife, Cheri on July 4, 1981. Together they lived a happy life, fully committed in love to each other and to their LORD.
He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who led his family with quiet strength that was admirable to so many. He lived a very active life with hobbies that included mountain biking, flying model airplanes, kayaking and winter snow sports. He loved spending time with friends and family, and was willing and available to help anyone in need, whether it was to work on a car, fix a bike, or drive a travel bus of seniors or youth to church activities.
During his long battle with rheumatoid arthritis, he continued to live his life with a joyful attitude and no complaints. He naturally put others at ease and made everyone he met feel important. His love for the Lord and gentle spirit was an inspiration. He will be greatly missed by all, but leaves behind a legacy of family, friends and a community that will forever be impacted by his love, friendship and legendary handshake.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Cheri; and three sons, Bradley Bedford and wife, Paige, Jacob Bedford and wife, Celeste and Micah Bedford and wife, Courtney. He was blessed with 11 grandchildren who he dearly loved; along with a large extended family.
He is preceded in death by his father, Elgie Bedford; and mother, Wilma Osborne.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at Calvary Chapel Paris, 3100 Clarksville St. Paris, Texas. The family will receive friends at 3 p.m. prior to the service.
"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the course, I have kept the faith.” 2 Timothy 4:7
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.