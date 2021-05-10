Officers responded to an assault in the 300 block of Clement Road at 3:36 p.m. Saturday. Witnesses and complainants reported that 17-year-old Jayden Travis Herrick assaulted several people, including a small child, while assaulting his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend. When the officer attempted to detain Herrick, he ran, police said.
Herrick was apprehended after a short foot chase. He was charged with injury to a child along with two other assaults and evading arrest. He was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Teen charged with aggravated assault
Paris police responded to an assault in the 300 block of Stone Ave at 9:10 a.m. Friday. The complainant reported she and her boyfriend were arguing and he hit her in the head with a pistol. JaVantae Marquestha Black, 17, of Paris, was located in the vicinity and placed under arrest.
The firearm was found to have been reported stolen earlier this year in Paris. Black was charged with aggravated assault of a family member, theft of a firearm, and terroristic threats of a family member. He was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Bicycle stop leads to arrest for drug possession
Officers stopped a bicyclist in the 3100 block of Lamar Avenue at 10:46 p.m. Thursday for not having proper lighting on the bicycle. During the stop, Austin Cole Rogers, 28, of Paris, was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine. Rogers was arrested and later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Two charged with drug possession in traffic stop
Police stopped a vehicle in the 400 block of South Main Street at 9:54 a.m. Friday for an expired registration. While attempting to stop the vehicle, the officer saw an occupant throw an item out of the window, police said. The driver, 62-year-old Randy Lee Ray, and passenger Shane William Michel, 41, both of Paris, were arrested and charged with tampering with physical evidence when the item was retrieved and found to be a baggie that contained suspected marijuana.
Michel was also found to be in possession of more than 1 gram of suspected methamphetamine. Both were later taken to the Lamar County Jail.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 233 calls for service and arrested 16 people during the weekend.
