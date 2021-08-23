Tonya Renee Neely, 52, of Paris, passed away on Aug. 6, 2021.
Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home had charge of cremation arrangements.
She is survived by her children, Dustin Kyle and Thomas Kyle; four grandchildren; two sisters; numerous nieces, nephews and other family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her son, Jimmy Neely; mother, Lois Lynch; father; and a brother, Willie Lynch.
Online condolences may be sent to the Neely family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
