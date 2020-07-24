Police responded to a complaint of fraud in the lobby of the Paris Police Department at 2:58 p.m. Thursday. A man reported he had received a call from a bill collector advising he owed a cellphone company nearly $2,000 on an unpaid cellphone bill. The complainant said he had never had an account with that company. The account was opened in his name in December 2019. The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris Police responded to 104 calls for service and arrested four people Thursday.
