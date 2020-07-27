Da’Xya Renee Stewart, infant daughter, of Crystal Dicken and Donald Stewart, entered into rest at birth on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at the U. T. Southwestern Clements Medical Center in Dallas.
The family will schedule a memorial service at a later date. Cremation was under the care and direction of Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
Survivors include her parents, Crystal and Donald; and siblings, Jayden Dicken, Yvette Stewart, Ta’Kiya Woods and Da’Cari Stewart.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.