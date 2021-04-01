On Wednesday, March 17, 2021, Garland Leon Edwards, loving father of three children, passed away at the age of 83.
Garland was born on Feb. 4, 1938, in Quanah, Texas, to Lois Eugene and Esta Lee Gorley Edwards.
He married Ella Mae Johnston in 1962 and had a daughter, Belinda Faye Edwards. He divorced, then married Patricia Sue Cross in 1963 and had two sons, Garland Lynn Edwards and Daniel Leon Edwards.
Garland had a passion for the outdoors. He loved hunting and fishing. He enjoyed raising his chickens and various game birds. He was a classic country music lover and especially loved spending time with family. Garland had a very quick wit and always had a story for anyone that would listen.
Garland was preceded in death by his father, Lois; mother, Esta Lee; as well as two sisters, Glynda and Norma Lee.
He is survived by his three children, Belinda, Lynn and Danny; his brothers, Marvin, Billy, Charles and Dee; grandchildren, Sherrie, Christopher, Calvin, Faith and Jonathan. As well as numerous extended family members, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 9, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Goodlett Reformed Baptist Church in Goodlett, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the church or your favorite charity. Please send church donations to the Rev. Monte Lumpkin, 1201 West 13th St., Quanah, TX 79252.
